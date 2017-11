OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After back-to-back games with last-second drama, Ole Miss decided to give its fans a chance to relax on Saturday.

The Rebels routed Louisiana 50-22 to move to 5-5 on the season. Jordan Ta’amu threw for 418 yards and scored five total touchdowns, while A.J. Brown tied a single-game program record with 14 catches. He added 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Click the video above for highlights of the Rebels’ third straight win and some reaction from Brown on his big performance.