UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; missing man found safe

UPDATE 11/11/2017 – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the alert for Ray Richard, 77. They say he was found and is safe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Ray Richard of Jackson.

Mr. Richard was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 10 on Dixon Road in Jackson. He was driving a maroon 2008 Cadillac Escalade with the license plate: MCKFAM8.

We’re told Richard is 6’3” and weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

His family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you’ve seen Mr. Richard, call the Jackson Police Department at 601.960.1234.