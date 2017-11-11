Woman dies in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a Rankin County crash Friday night.

The accident happened around 6:55 p.m. on Old Fannin Road near the intersection of Avalon Way.

According to officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, a Kia and Nissan collided in that area.

One woman was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells us that woman later died from her injuries. The victim of the crash has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation by Rankin County Deputies and by Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

