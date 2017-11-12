1 man killed two others injured after head on collision in Sharkey County

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A head on collision in Sharkey County leaves a driver dead and injures two others.

Authorities tell us the accident happened on US 61 and South Parkway Dr. just south of Rolling Fork around at 10:45 Saturday night.

We’re told the crash involved a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado.

Reports show the Silverado was traveling northbound and crossed into the path of the Altima that was traveling southbound, resulting in the head on collision.

39-year-old Rodrick T. Montgomery of Vicksburg died from his injuries.

The other driver and passenger involved in the wreck were taken to a hospital for their injuries.