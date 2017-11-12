Man behind bars after deadly shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Police in Vicksburg are investigating after one man is killed.

Authorities say they responded to a call Sunday at 12:36 A.M. in reference to a physical disturbance, at the 1200 block of Fayette Street.

Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Corey Maxie Jr. lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooter was identified as 31-year-old Rico DeMichael Hay.

He fled the scene, but was later arrested at his home in North Utica.

The motivie is still unknown.

Police tell us Hay is being transported to the Issaquena County Correctional Facility, and will appear before a judge Monday at 10 A.M.