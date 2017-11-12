Pedestrian hit and killed in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Police are investigating after a woman is hit and killed by a car Saturday night.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong says it happened after 11 Saturday night on Seargent Prentiss Road in front of Walmart.

Armstrong says the woman was attempting to cross the street heading to Walmart when she was struck by a car. She was pronounced dead on scene.

We’re told the driver was brought in for questioning. A toxicology report is being done on both parties.

The woman’s body has been transported to Jackson for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed at this time and this is still an ongoing investigation.