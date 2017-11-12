Two Richland police officers terminated

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Richland police officers have been fired.

It happened earlier this week according to a post on the Richland police department’s facebook page.

The post goes on to say the misconduct was discovered during a separate investigation and brought to the Chief’s attention.

No criminal charges have been filed against the officers, and there is no evidence that supports charges being filed at this time, according to the post.

Chief WR James, also says in a statement, “Sometimes officers succumb and fall in the darkness; but most stand and fight the darkness. We need and ask for your prayerful support.”