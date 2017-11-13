13-year-old reported missing; 1 wanted for questioning

Left to Right: Jones, Patterson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities said Jasmine Jones might be with Tisha Patterson in Opelika, Alabama.

HPD went to Hardwood Court on November 12 about the missing teen. She was last seen on November 12 at the Hardwood Court Apartments.

Patterson is wanted for questioning.

Jasmine is about 170 pounds and is about 5’2

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Patterson on Jones, contact police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

