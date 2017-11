STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Following an emotional 31-24 loss to Alabama, Mississippi State has to turn its attention quickly.

The Bulldogs are in the middle of a 12-day stretch that includes three games: that loss to the Crimson Tide, this weekend’s road matchup at Arkansas and then the Egg Bowl in Starkville against Ole Miss.

Click the video above to hear from Dan Mullen on how his team’s focus to not have a letdown at Arkansas in between two emotional games will help determine how good MSU is.