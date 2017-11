Clinton, MISS. (WJTV) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Clinton reopened Monday morning after two months of renovations.

The location closed in September. It was scheduled to reopen at the beginning of November, but management said they wanted to make sure it was perfect before they opened.

One of the major changes is the drive thru service. We’re told the Clinton Chick-fil-A is one of five locations in the United States to have a drive thru canopy system.