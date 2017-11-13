Group seeks landmark status for Emmett Till’s Chicago Home

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Louis Till from Chicago. Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam were accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Till for allegedly whistling at Bryant's wife. The men were later acquitted. Relatives of Till want a new investigation of his 1955 Mississippi slaying following a recent revelation that a key witness, Bryant's wife, known now as Carolyn Donham, may have lied. A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Donham as saying she wasn’t telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed Till grabbed her and made suggestive comments. (Courtesy of the family of Emmett Till via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – A preservation group wants the Chicago home where Emmett Till once lived to receive landmark status.

A city report notes the boy and his mother moved into the apartment in 1953. It’s a red brick two-flat and was Till’s home before he traveled to Mississippi in 1955, where he was brutally killed.

His killing sparked outrage and galvanized the civil rights movement.

The Chicago Tribune reports Preservation Chicago has proposed the idea to city officials. To get the designation, the building has to meet criteria and get City Council approval. Having landmark status would protect it from demolition and major changes.

Renters live in the apartment. The owner, Brahmananda Bandela, says he was unaware of the property’s history and is interested in ensuring it’s turned into something to commemorate Till.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

