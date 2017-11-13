Jackson ranked 156 on list for Best & Worst Cities for Singles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Do you feel like you are looking for love in all the wrong places?

A new study released by WalletHub could help you find the right place to find your significant other.

The personal finance website released its list of 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.

Jackson, Miss. is ranked 156 out of 182 towns.

To create the list, analysts looked at economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. WalletHub says each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for singles.

To pick the towns to examine, analysts chose the 150 most populated cities in the nation plus at least two of the of the most populated cities in each state.

Here is a list of the top five best cities for singles:

San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO San Diego, CA

Here are the five cities at the bottom of the list:

182. South Burlington, VT

181. Brownsville, TX

180. Pembroke Pines, Fl

179. Hialeah, FL

178. Warwick, RI