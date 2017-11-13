JPD honors Veterans who serve on police force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police honored officers who have served the nation in the military on Monday.

The department held its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

This event originated to celebrate the military veterans within the Jackson Police Department, who have selflessly given of themselves to protect the freedoms of the country.

The ceremony was held at the JPD Training Academy on Saint Charles Street.

“Those who serve in the military are heroes. Those who serve in law enforcement are heroes. But, those who do both are super heroes,” said JPD Chief Lee Vance.