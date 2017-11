RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said drivers should expect lane closures Monday night on Highway 49 in Rankin County.



MDOT said work would begin around 10 p.m. on November 13. Lane closures are allowed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Work will begin on U.S. Highway 49 southbound near Siemens in Richland. MDOT says the closures are necessary as part of a pavement rehabilitation project.

Drivers should be sure to use caution in this area.