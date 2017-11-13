Mayor Lumumba talks infrastructure after dog rescued from sinkhole

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — A dog was rescued from a 12 foot deep sinkhole on Poplar Boulevard in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson Saturday. We’re told the pothole has been on there for almost a year. The city had it uncovered for months but recently added a barrier of cones and caution tape.

Animal Control came to the scene and rescued the dog and it is being cared for by a rescue group.

On Monday, a City of Jackson office couldn’t tell us when the hole would be fixed so we asked Mayor Chokwe Lumumba about the problem.

“Well, it’s about continued maintenance but it’s also about developing a strategy that will see a larger effort toward infrastructure woes that we’re seeing across the city,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Jackson has a $2.5 billion infrastructure problem “We only see about $13 million annually from the 1% sales tax and so it’s looking at how do we leverage those funds to do more work upfront and in that way turning our crumbling infrastructure into an economic frontier.”

Mayor Lumumba says he’s looking at several metrics to prioritize what should be fixed, “We’re also bringing community into the discussion so that we’re affecting the areas that people have the most use for and not scratching where people aren’t itching.