MS Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating these three wanted suspects.
The following suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:
- 31-year-old Earltavious Markee Jones is wanted for possession of a controlled substance-meth
- 40-year-old Kevin Bennett is wanted for possession of cocaine
- 24-year-old Devarous White is wanted for eluding law enforcement officers and receiving stolen goods
