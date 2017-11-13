MS Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating these three wanted suspects.

The following suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:

  • 31-year-old Earltavious Markee Jones is wanted for possession of a controlled substance-meth
  • 40-year-old Kevin Bennett is wanted for possession of cocaine
  • 24-year-old Devarous White is wanted for eluding law enforcement officers and receiving stolen goods

