New mural welcomes visitors to Downtown Jackson

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – If you’ve been downtown in the past two weeks, you might’ve noticed something happening at State and Pearl Street.

There’s murals all over the city, but this one sponsored by Downtown Jackson Partners, was made to be a welcome mat as you top over the Pearl Street bridge.

After about 30 gallons of paint and two weeks on scaffolds, Scott Allen and his team are nearly done with what they hope will be the newest, most recognizable piece of art in the city.

“I think it creates a sense of pride in a city,” Allen said.

The Greater Jackson Arts Council chose Allen’s company, A Plus Signs and Creative, to paint the welcome mat and push a new wave of public art.

This isn’t Allen’s first mural, but he says it’s one of his largest. And he’s not worried about graffiti, “A lot of them consider themselves artist, and so they respect a lot of other people’s art. And so they don’t really go over it.”

“With the new museums opening, we wanted to have something that would say ‘Welcome to Jackson’ as 180,000+ visitors a year come over this bridge and are interfaced for the first time, or maybe again for the first time in a long time,” Greater Jackson Arts Council Project Specialist David Lewis said.

Lewis expects the mural to help make Jackson more attractive.

“It may not be a massive building being renovated or built. It’s just a simple change of surface in the way you see something,” Lewis said.

In this age of social media moments, they believe this mural is definitely going to be a popular spot to pop up in pictures.