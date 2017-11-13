Phase II of Smith Park restoration project starts this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The second phase of the restoration project for Smith Park in Downtown Jackson begins this week.

Phase II calls for the removal of dilapidated concrete waterways, the elimination of unsightly berms and the re-sodding of grass to create a more open and level green space for visitors.

Friends of Smith Park and Downtown Jackson Partners are two organizations helping the City of Jackson with the project.

DJP said the overall cost of the project would be about $2.5 million. At the cost of $100,000, DJP said they are helping the city with this phase of the restoration.

Plans for the project were reviewed and approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, given its designation as a Mississippi historic landmark.

“The City of Jackson is excited to partner with Downtown Jackson Partners in the restoration of Smith Park,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “This project is symbolic of the renaissance occurring in Downtown Jackson. When completed, Smith Park will be a world-class green space for all of Jackson and the state to enjoy.”

Phase II will take about two months to complete, said DJP.

The third phase of the restoration calls for a re-designed open space with landscaped walkways, a modern stage to accommodate concerts and other entertainment, and a water pad and playground for children.