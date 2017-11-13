Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old In Hattiesburg

Yolanda Jones and her family are reaching out to the Hattiesburg community tonight in hopes of finding her daughter.

The Hattiesburg police are looking for 13-year-old Jasimine Jones after she went missing on Saturday night.

A BOLO was sent out on Monday for Jones, saying she might be with Tisha Patterson, pictured here.

Authorities say the last time anyone saw Jones was on Saturday night at the Hardwood Court Apartments where she lives.

HPD has not issued any arrest warrants for Patterson at this time, saying that she is only wanted for questioning. Authorities believe that Jones could be with Patterson in Opelika, Alabama.

“I’ve been passing out flyers,” says Yolanda Jones, Jasimine’s mother. “This is my baby Jasimine. And I put on the back missing. She’s been missing since Saturday night.”

Jones has been handing out pictures of her daughter to people in the community. She says that anyone with any information on her daughter’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg police department.

“I love her, and she needs to come home,” said Jones. “We miss her. Yeah. We miss her. I miss her…badly. I just want to know she’s safe.”

If you have any information on Jasimine Jones’ disappearance, you can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).