Prep and Parklane prepare to meet again in title game

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – After five straight title victories, Jackson Prep is very used to being back in the MAIS AAAA Division I Championship.

And again, the Patriots will see an opponent they’ve seen before this season. They’ll be taking on Parklane Academy, who’s making its first state title appearance since 1994.

Click the video above to hear from Prep head coach Ricky Black on how his team is openly talking about a possible six-peat. You’ll also hear from Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman on how his team has thrown away the 41-14 loss to the Patriots from earlier in the season.