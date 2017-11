MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Joseph Madison senior guard Gabe Watson signed to play college basketball for Southern Miss on Monday.

Watson averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, six assists, four steals and 1.5 blocks a game during his junior season.

Click the video above to hear from Watson and his high school coach, Michael Howell, on how the guard expects to have a chance to play early for the Golden Eagles.