Students put together boxes full of toys for children in need

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Canton Academy are working to help bring kids a merry Christmas around the world.

The students a part of the Outreach Missionary Club are putting together boxes full of toys and toiletries for kids in need. It’s for Operation Christmas Child.

Handcrafted greeting cards are also placed in the box.

“I don’t think its fair for any child to go through Christmas not having to see these toys,” said Sloan Powell, an 11th grader. “I want everybody to have fun. Everybody deserves Christmas.”

The boxes will be taken to First Baptist Church in Canton before the missionary ships them off to those in need.

If you want to help, items can still be dropped off at Canton Academy or First Baptist Church in Canton.