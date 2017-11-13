Tax-forfeited property sales in Hinds County generate more than $414K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann present Hinds County officials a check from the funds received from a tax-forfeited property auction that happened earlier this fiscal year.

Other general sales were also included in the check for $414,265.67.

Hosemann said the Public Lands Division held an online property auction which generated a majority of the sales.

“With the implementation of online auctions, citizens are able to go online and bid on property in a matter of minutes,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “This has allowed us to return more property to the tax rolls and more money to local schools and governmental entities, like those within Hinds County.”

“Every dollar we receive is another dollar we can spend on important city services, like police and fire protection,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said. “Most importantly, though, we’re seeing redevelopment and reinvestment in land which has been dormant in our neighborhoods. That is good news for Jackson, Hinds County, and the State.”

Money raised will be distributed to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, Chancery Clerk, and Sheriff; the cities of Clinton, Jackson, and Terry; and Hinds, Jackson, and Clinton public schools.

For more information about parcels forfeited for nonpayment of ad valorem taxes, click here or call (601) 359-5156.