JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl over the weekend.

Officers said Sheroderick Elmore, Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault.

JPD went to William McKinley Circle to respond to the shooting on Saturday.

Police say the victim was shot in the head. She is still in the hospital listed in very critical condition.

Anyone who has information that can help police find Elmore, contact JPD.

WANTED: Sheroderick Elmore, Jr.-15 for aggravated assault stemming from the shooting of Alexandria Love-14 on Saturday night on William McKinley Cir. Love is still listed as very critical. Call Police with information. pic.twitter.com/0d6T4zfwaB — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 13, 2017