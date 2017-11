JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Soul Bowl features two programs in very different places.

Alcorn State is on its way to its fourth straight SWAC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Jackson State would need to beat the Braves to claim its second straight 3-8 season.

Click the video above to hear from Tiger head coach Tony Hughes on how this rivalry game represents the type of game JSU aspires to play in more in the future.