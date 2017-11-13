Vicksburg Auditorium to temporarily close for repairs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – The Vicksburg Auditorium will be closed January and February to replace the building’s air conditioning and heating system.

The Vicksburg Post reports city clerk Walter Osborne said the decision to close the auditorium for two months was made after a tour of the 61-year-old building by engineers. He says January had already been set aside for the work so no events were planned. February was added to the timeline at the last minute and three planned events will have to be rescheduled.

Until October 2013, the auditorium was operated by Iowa-based VenuWorks, which also operates and manages the Vicksburg Convention Center. The city resumed management of the auditorium in 2013.