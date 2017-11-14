1 stabbed outside Hard Rock Casino; 3 in custody

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened outside of the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.

Law enforcement officers said Hallis Wayne Russ Jr. is charged with aggravated assault.

Two others, Glendel Perry Madden, III and Brandi Delaine Ratliff, are charged with accessory after the fact.

Officers said they were called to the valet area of the casino on November 10 to respond to the stabbing. The suspect left the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said it appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation led authorities to name Russ as the suspect. They also had a description.

Biloxi Police said they spotted Madden who was wearing the clothes that matched the description of the clothes that Russ was wearing when the stabbing happened.

Investigators learned that Madden allegedly exchanged clothing with Russ a short time after the stabbing.

He was taken into custody.

Authorities said they later learned that Russ’ girlfriend, Ratliff, might have picked him up.

Tuesday, U.S Marshals located both Ratliff and Russ in the area of Louisville, Miss. area. Both are awaiting extradition to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.