WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren County deputies are seeking a man who is wanted for kidnapping and auto burglary.

The sheriff’s department is looking for Zachary Brooks.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone who has information that can lead deputies to Brooks, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the sheriff’s department at 601-636-1761.