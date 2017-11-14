2 indicted for capital murder in 2016 death of MSU student

Related Coverage Charges upgraded to capital murder for 2 suspects accused of MSU student murder

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A special grand jury has indicted two Mississippi men in the November 2016 death of a Mississippi State University student.

News outlets report 19-year-old Syboris A. Pippins and 21-year-old Jaylen Barker, both of Columbus, were indicted last week on capital murder charges in the Nov. 6, 2016 death of 21-year-old Joseph Tillman.

Starkville police say Tillman was robbed after interacting with a group of men for several minutes.

Barker and Pippins were among five people arrested in the slaying last year. Two other men and a juvenile were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. It’s unclear if the men have lawyers.