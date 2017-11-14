3 charged with burglary in Rankin County appear in court

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The three people accused in a residential burglary appeared in court Tuesday.

Authorities said Zacharius Edwards, Tori McWilliams, Johnny Francis had their preliminary hearings in Rankin County Court.

According to Undersheriff Raymond Duke, the three are accused of stealing weapons from a home in August.

Duke said that same day, Francis and Edwards allegedly stole musical instruments and sound equipment from a church.

A judge set bond for the suspects.

Their cases will now be presented to the Rankin County Grand Jury for indictment.