City of Hattiesburg holds first of three open forums for Hub City Transit Route

Hattiesburg, MS.- City of Hattiesburg officials want feedback from the community on the proposed hub city transit bus route that would run around the University of Southern Mississippi.

The route would give people living in the vicinity of USM an efficient way to get around the Hub City area. Tuesday night’s forum allowed these people to provide the city with input on where stops should be and where the route should run.

Dr. Chris Crenshaw is the associate VP of Facilities, Planning and Management at USM and he says this plan would help students at USM that rely on buses to get around.

“Certainly in our case, it’s impacting our students,” said Dr. Chris Crenshaw, Associate VP of Facilities, Planning and Management at USM. “Not everyone comes to campus with a car and so being able to access local markets or the mall or whatever, you know, that’s a real plus for us.”

There will be two more open forums later in the month, and after that, the city will decide on the fate of the hub city transit route.

The next forum will take place on November 28th at the Thad Chochran Center at 6 pm and the final open forum will take place on November 29th at 6pm at Brewsky’s.