HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A multi-car crash is causing a traffic back-up on I-20 East at Highway 18.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation(MDOT), the left lane is blocked at this time.

As of 8:25 a.m., MDOT reported the crash could take 45 minutes to clear.

If you’re hitting the road this morning, please use caution.