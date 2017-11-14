Evidence missing from 2010 shooting death case, assistant district attorney says

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds District Attorney’s Office says some evidence in a murder case has gone missing.

A Hinds County assistant district attorney tells WJTV that evidence is missing in the Tammy Stuckey case.

They said photographs that were admitted Charles Kuebler’s first trial are missing.

In 2011, Kuebler was convicted of deliberate-design murder in Stuckey’s death. She was shot at an apartment in 2010.

Kuebler was sentenced to life in prison. However, in 2016, the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered a new trial. The State Supreme Court ruled that a Hinds County judge wrongfully denied Kuebler a chance to explain his side of the story.

The assistant district attorney also said video of the high-speed chase is missing.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information about this story. We will provide updates as we get them.

