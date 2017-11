COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – For the fourth year in a row, the top-rated high school basketball recruit in the state of Mississippi is a Mississippi State commit.

Four-star Columbus forward Robert Woodard announced his commitment to the Bulldogs before the Falcons played Starkville on Friday night.

BREAKING: Columbus High 4-Star SF Robert Woodard II has committed to Mississippi State over offers from Alabama, Memphis and Ole Miss. More tonight on #WCBI Sports. pic.twitter.com/yvBq5ztTcL — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) November 15, 2017

Current MSU Bulldogs Kylin Hill & Nick Weatherspoon + former Bulldog Tyson Cunningham here at Columbus supporting Robert’s commitment.

Their response: “Got him!” pic.twitter.com/XCwisYbKtK — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) November 15, 2017

Woodard chose Ben Howland’s program over Alabama, Memphis and Ole Miss.

As of this writing, the 2018 Bulldog recruiting ranks 12th in the nation, according to 247sports.com.