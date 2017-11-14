Hattiesburg man sentenced for child exploitation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hattiesburg man is sentenced for child exploitation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 35-year-old Matthew Bryce Gospodinovich pleaded guilty MOnday.

Hood said a judge sentenced Gospodinovich to 40 years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years to serve and the remaining 35 years to be served on post-release supervision.

Law enforcement officers arrested Gospodinovich in June by after they said they discovered multiple pornographic images of girls in his possession, which he was obtaining online.

“This man is just one of many who thinks he can remain anonymous on the internet while sharing pictures of children being sexually abused,” said Hood. “He tried to hide, but our investigators found him and will find others like him out there. We will not let people who take advantage of children hide behind a computer screen.”