Help WJTV 12 ‘Pack the Pickup’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is holding its annual Pack the Pickup event on Sunday, Nov. 19.

All of the food collected will benefit the Mississippi Food Network. This is a Caring for Mississippi event.

WJTV 12 crews will be at four Kroger locations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect non-perishable items.

Below is a list of the Metro Kroger locations where donations will be collected:

Colony Crossing Kroger in Madison

I-55 Kroger in Jackson

Dogwood Kroger in Flowood

Kroger location in Clinton