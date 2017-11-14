Help WJTV 12 ‘Pack the Pickup’

By Published: Updated:
Donations are dropped off for the 2016 Pack the Pickup food drive. (FILE PHOTO)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is holding its annual Pack the Pickup event on Sunday, Nov. 19.

All of the food collected will benefit the Mississippi Food Network. This is a Caring for Mississippi event.

WJTV 12 crews will be at four Kroger locations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect non-perishable items.

Below is a list of the Metro Kroger locations where donations will be collected:

  • Colony Crossing Kroger in Madison
  • I-55 Kroger in Jackson
  • Dogwood Kroger in Flowood
  • Kroger location in Clinton

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s