Help WJTV 12 ‘Pack the Pickup’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is holding its annual Pack the Pickup event on Sunday, Nov. 19.
All of the food collected will benefit the Mississippi Food Network. This is a Caring for Mississippi event.
WJTV 12 crews will be at four Kroger locations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect non-perishable items.
Below is a list of the Metro Kroger locations where donations will be collected:
- Colony Crossing Kroger in Madison
- I-55 Kroger in Jackson
- Dogwood Kroger in Flowood
- Kroger location in Clinton