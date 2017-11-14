Ice skating rink opens in Pearl for the holidays

Related Coverage Christmas Wonderland at Trustmark Park postpones opening day

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Christmas Wonderland is now up and running in Pearl!

The ice skating rink was scheduled to open Sunday but was delayed due to equipment failure.

Even on Tuesday morning, another delay prevented the staff from opening on time at 10 a.m.

WJTV 12 was told that the Fire Marshal’s Office was on site Monday. They came back Tuesday to make a change regarding exit signs, which caused them to open late.

The skating rink will be in Pearl through the holidays. It’s located at 200 Bass Pro Drive at Trustmark Park.