Judge denies bond for teen accused of shooting 14-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 15-year-old boy who is accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge denied Sheroderick Elmore bond.

A detective said witnesses told officers that the victim, Alexandria Love, and Elmore two got into an argument. Witnesses told police the shooting was not an accident.

Love was shot Saturday night on William McKinley Circle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At last check, she was listed in very critical condition.

Elmore has a court-appointed attorney.

.@WJTV So tragic! One teen hanging on by LIFE support & another possibly will spend some of his LIFE in prison. pic.twitter.com/JOA6b25wkU — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) November 14, 2017