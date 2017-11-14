Judge denies bond for teen accused of shooting 14-year-old girl

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 15-year-old boy who is accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge denied Sheroderick Elmore bond.

A detective said witnesses told officers that the victim, Alexandria Love, and Elmore two got into an argument. Witnesses told police the shooting was not an accident.

Love was shot Saturday night on William McKinley Circle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At last check, she was listed in very critical condition.

Elmore has a court-appointed attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s