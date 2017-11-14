LPD charge man for molesting juvenile female

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – A man has been charged with molesting a juvenile female in Laurel.

Officials say on November 11 at approximately 5:23 a.m., officers responded to West 11th Street for a disturbance.

After further investigation, authorities learned an alleged molestation occurred, and the victim’s family restrained 48-year-old Danny L. Henry.

Henry was arrested and charged, and has a bond set at $20,000.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.