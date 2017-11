JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened on Stonewall Street after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was shot in the stomach. He told officers that he was shot at his home after someone accused him of stealing some items.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Holmes said officers are trying to confirm the identity of the suspect.