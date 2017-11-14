Mississippi Choctaws voting on proposal to create 4th casino

The Associated Press Published:

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) – Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will vote on whether to develop a fourth casino.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Choctaws will decide Thursday whether to create a gambling site on tribal land in the Red Water community. That is just north of Carthage, at the center of the state.

Red Water is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of two Choctaw casinos outside Philadelphia. The other casino is on tribal land in Jones County, about 82 miles (132 kilometers) south of the two casinos.

Choctaw Chief Phyliss J. Anderson says a new casino would create more than 250 jobs and about $50 million in annual revenue.

However, Tribal Council member Barry McMillan says it would take away business from existing casinos.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

