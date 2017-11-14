Rita B. visits the WJTV 12 Studios

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local comedienne stopped by the WJTV 12 Studios Tuesday to talk about the upcoming event, Mississippi Storytellers: Holidays & Family.

Rita Brent, who goes by the stage name Rita B., will be at the event Tuesday night.

Neighbors come together to listen to each other’s stories and get acquainted. Brent says she plans to talk ab out her grandmother.

The event will be held at The Art Garden Tuesday night. Food trucks will be there at 5 p.m. Tickets sales will start at 6 p.m. The program begins at 7 pm.

The general admission is $10; Seniors, college students, and active military can receive a $2 discount and pay the admission price of $8.

Brent also talked about her success in the Hart of the City showcase. Comedian Kevin Hart was searching for talent across the nation for the second season of the show. She along with three other Mississippians will be featured on the show later this month.