JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Brisbane Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Authorities tell us that a 31-year-old man had just been dropped off at a home when two men fired at him.

The victim has a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police believe a silver car picked up to the two gunmen and drove away.

Officials expect the man to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.