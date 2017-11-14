Study calculates maximum holiday budget for Jackson shoppers at $492

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Holiday shopping has already started for some families.

With the countdown to Christmas, WalletHub says the National Retail Federation predicts the average per-person tab this holiday season will reach $967, up nearly 3.4 percent since 2016.

WalletHub analysists calculated the maximum holiday budget for cities using five characteristics:

  • Income
  • Age
  • Debt-to-Income Ratio
  • Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio
  • Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio

In Jackson, WalletHub said the maximum holiday shopper’s budget was calculated to be $492. Out of 520 cities, Jackson is ranked 488.

Naperville, IL was ranked No. 1 with the biggest holiday budget at $2,381. Flint, Michigan is at the bottom of the list with a holiday budget of $69.

View the chart below for more details about cities around the nation. Click here to get a list of budgets for the cities included in the study.

