Thanksgiving, Black Friday store hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Each year, shoppers hit the stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to get some bargains.

Some stores will be open throughout Thanksgiving night. Others will open Friday morning.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of store times for shoppers.

Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Belk – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Big Lots -7 a.m. to midnight

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday

Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday

Kmart – Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.

Michaels – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.

Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Target – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

ULTA – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday

Walgreens – Varies by Location

Walmart – 6 p.m.

Click here to see a list of stores that will be open on Black Friday.