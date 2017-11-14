Tri-County Academy returns to title game

WJTV – Tri-County Academy will play for an MAIS Championship for the third year in a row after losing the first two times. But last year, a title was the last thing on the Rebels’ minds.

That’s because they lost one of their offensive linemen, Taylor Martin, to a car accident a few days before the game.

Click the video above to hear from head coach David Blount on how his team just wasn’t focused on the game last year, but is very loose heading into this title matchup against Greenville St. Joseph.