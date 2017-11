Related Coverage Turkey drive benefiting Stewpot this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A turkey drive is being held to benefit Stewpot!

Miss 103 and other iHeartRadio stations are partnering with WJTV 12 for the drive.

You can drop your donations off at the Kroger on I-55 until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Stewpot plans on giving out holiday baskets to families in need.