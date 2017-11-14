Woman shot during carjacking in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department needs your help with an armed carjacking investigation.

Authorities said the incident happened on Monday on Old Highway 27.

The sheriff’s department said a white Chevy Tahoe with black tinted windows drove around a white Cadillac Escalade. A female driver was inside of the Escalade.

Authorities said they said the Tahoe blocked the Escalade and a man got out of the Tahoe and approached the driver of the Escalade with a gun.

The victim and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The Copiah County authorities said the victim was shot in her lower right leg.

The suspect took the victim’s Escalade. Her gun was also taken during the incident.

Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.