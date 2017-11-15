5 tips from the BBB for Black Friday shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The busiest shopping day of the year is just about a week away.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the National Retail Federation expects American consumers plan to spend an average $935.58 during the holiday shopping season this year. The National Retail Federation released a survey on holiday shopping conducted by Prosper Insights.

As consumers plan to hit the stores, the BBB wants shoppers to be safe and to get the best bang for the buck.

Below are some tips:

Do your research. Read product reviews, check out bbb.org for Business Reviews, look at the sales flyers and ads, compare prices, look for early promotions and “flash sales.” For tips on searching online, check out the new BBB Digital IQ project at bbb.org/digitalIQ .

Read the fine print. Some stores only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or on certain days. Some stores may only allow you to purchase one item, particularly large, popular and/or deeply discounted products.

Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. Check out bbb.org to read more about stores or websites unfamiliar to you.

Sign-up for email alerts. Many stores release their best Black Friday deals to people who have signed up to receive their emails. Just make sure it’s the real business and not a scammer.

Ask for gift receipts and save warranty information. A gift receipt can be tucked into a gift item or card so that the recipient can return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right. Be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item.



Visit the bbb.org to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, report a scam or read more tips.

