Alignment Jackson Career Exploration Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District hosted its  4th Annual Career Exploration Fair for high school Freshman Academy scholars.

The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex Wednesday.

JPS said the Alignment Jackson Career Exploration Fair delivers real-world experiences through creative interactive exhibits that give students hands-on knowledge about various career choices.

Students were exposed to careers in health, finance, business, education, automotive, engineering, and others to gain knowledge to make an informed decision in choosing a professional career path.

